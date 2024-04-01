FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $108.05 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,700 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 19.0% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $108,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $183.96. The company had a trading volume of 66,244,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,746,852. The firm has a market cap of $297.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

