Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00004195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $341.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,744,337 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

