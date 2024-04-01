Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 5,815 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.22% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after buying an additional 746,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,393,000 after buying an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,041,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,711,000 after buying an additional 359,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after buying an additional 516,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,094,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,005,000 after acquiring an additional 176,679 shares during the period.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.86. 509,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,528. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

