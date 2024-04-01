Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 21,015 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.35% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $37,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 654,180 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.