Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.56. 2,993,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,002. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

