Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $109.46. 3,086,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,029. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

