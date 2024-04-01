Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 571,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $132.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.58.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

