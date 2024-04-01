Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $444.64. 31,158,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,747,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

