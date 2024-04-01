Financial Management Network Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $551.88. 193,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.01 and its 200 day moving average is $455.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $561.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

