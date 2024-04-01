Financial Management Network Inc. Has $982,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

