Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $124.51. The stock had a trading volume of 281,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,081. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

