Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $68.71. 54,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

