Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after buying an additional 809,652 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 513,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 397,486 shares during the last quarter.

REET traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. 422,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,147. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

