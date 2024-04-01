Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 21,099 Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the period. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,939 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

