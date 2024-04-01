Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 4,795 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $229,000.

HR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.10. 1,468,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,584. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

