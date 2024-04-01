First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 13,295 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.54. 1,218,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,005. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

