First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 60,520 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 396.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $287.40. The stock had a trading volume of 555,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

