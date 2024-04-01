First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after acquiring an additional 688,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.05. 786,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

