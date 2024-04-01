First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4,905.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $60,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,431,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.