First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,545 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $406,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

