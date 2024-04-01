First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,695 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. 570,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.