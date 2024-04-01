First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,695 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. 570,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.