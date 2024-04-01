First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.1 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.30. 415,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,657. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.