First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.83. 1,354,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,410. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

