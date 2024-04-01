First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 353.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134,938 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $79.52. 15,309,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,829,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.