First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 687.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,106 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,390,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.