First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,882,684 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,292,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 12.65% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $253,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 471,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,307. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

