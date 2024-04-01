First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $4.50 Million Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.69% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLW. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,451,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,076,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,774,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 378.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 382,203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PLW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,768. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

