First Digital USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.57 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $7.97 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,567,540,421 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,549,846,920.87. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00211238 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $5,175,447,027.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

