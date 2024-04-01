First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$18.90

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from C$17.00 to C$18.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.84.

TSE FM opened at C$14.56 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.6901554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

