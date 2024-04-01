First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. 65,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,120. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.62.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.