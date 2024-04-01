First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.04. 33,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,619. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $422.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

