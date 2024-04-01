First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.04. 33,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,619. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $422.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $23.56.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
