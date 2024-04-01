First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 199,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 91,333 shares.The stock last traded at $47.03 and had previously closed at $47.52.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXO. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

