First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 86,049 shares.The stock last traded at $72.62 and had previously closed at $72.96.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

