Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 135,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

