Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.38. 38,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,373. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
