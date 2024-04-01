Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.38. 38,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,373. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $205,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.