FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.55

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $376,000.

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

