Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.18.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after buying an additional 200,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

