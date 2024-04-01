Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Forge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forge Global

Forge Global Trading Down 7.2 %

Insider Activity

Forge Global stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Forge Global has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,412,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $269,377 in the last three months. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $193,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.