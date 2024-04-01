Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,755,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,097,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $65.54. 1,814,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.