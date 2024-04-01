Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock remained flat at $10.79 during trading on Monday. 123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Four Seasons Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

