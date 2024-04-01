Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $521.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

