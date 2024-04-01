Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $105.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $115.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

