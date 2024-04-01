Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.68

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.68 and last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 9655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.
Fuchs Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Fuchs Company Profile
Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
