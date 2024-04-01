Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.20

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 41521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 58.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

