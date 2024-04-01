Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 5,771 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.0% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,383,000 after buying an additional 746,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,785,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,017,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

