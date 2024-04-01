Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after acquiring an additional 336,605 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

