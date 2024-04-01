Fusion Capital LLC Invests $307,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,318. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

