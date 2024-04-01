Fusion Capital LLC Invests $412,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of C stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $63.46. 14,215,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,385,387. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.