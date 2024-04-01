Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,417,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,987. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

