Fusion Capital LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fusion Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. 10,701,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,469,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

